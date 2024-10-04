Finance Ministry, NIB sign EUR 100mn loan agreement on electric trains purchase

Kuusvek highlighted the importance of similar partnerships and investments in the context of Russia’s current aggression against Ukraine and Lithuania’s accession to the Western European railway system.

Skaistė also said the bank provides loans on „very favourable“ terms, contributing to the accelerated modernisation and decarbonisation of Lithuania’s railway sector.

„Over thirty years, the bank has granted more than EUR 1.8 billion in loans in Lithuania (&) We greatly appreciate the Nordic Investment Bank’s involvement in financing long-term infrastructure projects of strategic importance to Lithuania, such as the Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal,“ the minister told reporters in the event.

Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė and President and CEO of NIB Andre Kuusvek signed the respective agreement in Vilnius Friday.

LTG Group is one of the bank’s biggest clients in the Baltic region, he added.

The loan is necessary for Lithuania to complete the Rail Baltica project by 2028.

LTG Link will buy 15 electric trains between 2025 and 2027. The trains will be put to use in passenger service almost as soon as they arrive in Lithuania.

LTG Link invests nearly EUR 36 million of its funds in the purchase, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide another loan of EUR 100 million.

The Seimas approved the state guarantee to the NIB and the EIB back in June.