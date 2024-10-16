Finance Min tables 2025 draft budget with 3% deficit

Budget revenue is planned to stand at EUR 17.98 billion, up by 5.9% or by EUR 1 billion from the 2024 budget, while expenditure at EUR 23.02 billion, rising by 11.7% from the budget or by EUR 2.4 billion.

The finance minister said that the draft budget is focused on three priorities set for the Government’s term of office: raising people’s incomes, boosting security and investing in Lithuania’s future.

"Most of the spending go to commitments that come from legislation. This is indexation, which is programmed in the law. Social security takes the lion’s share of that," said Skaistė told the Government’s sitting on Wednesday.