Final decision on Rheinmetall factory expected in coming weeks – deputy minister

“We expect to have the final decision in the coming weeks. Rheinmetall’s main expectation is for Lithuania to be flexible, to be a country that adopts decisions fast, which is also the expectation of the public. Probably all of us want the factory to be built in 10 months and not in 3 years,” Žemaitis told reporters Wednesday.

Yet the deputy minister added that it is still unclear where the factory would be located and how many people it would employ.

On 3 April, the Government presented amendments to facilitate conditions for defence industry companies. For instance, it should be possible to start constructing factories before a permit is issued. Parliament is yet to approve these amendments.