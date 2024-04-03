Final decision on Rheinmetall factory expected in coming weeks – deputy minister

“We expect to have the final decision in the coming weeks. Rheinmetall’s main expectation is for Lithuania to be flexible, to be a country that adopts decisions fast, which is also the expectation of the public. Probably all of us want the factory to be built in 10 months and not in 3 years,” Žemaitis told reporters Wednesday.
Yet the deputy minister added that it is still unclear where the factory would be located and how many people it would employ.
On 3 April, the Government presented amendments to facilitate conditions for defence industry companies. For instance, it should be possible to start constructing factories before a permit is issued. Parliament is yet to approve these amendments.
The deputy minister explained that the latter change would substantially cut the time needed for defence industry companies to set up shop in Lithuania and would help attract more of them.
Exemptions would apply only on major defence investors and it would take just up to 6 months to set up shop in Lithuania. A company would have to invest at least EUR 20 million and meet standard requirements for a major investor. Afterwards, it would be determined whether the company meets national security and defence needs and the Government would decide if the project is deemed important.
On Wednesday, the Government approved amendments to the laws on investment, land, territory planning and construction. This would enable to recognise major defence industry investments as having immediate importance for national security.
As a result, it would be possible to build defence industry factories in non-urban areas without having to harmonise territory planning procedures with a municipality. Investors would not have to inform the public about design work, nor invite the public to participate in consideration of design proposals or publish information about the start of construction.
The Government has asked the Seimas to consider amendments as a matter of urgency.
Earlier in March German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced plans to build a 155 mm artillery munitions factory in Lithuania.