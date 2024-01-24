Farmers rally against 'anti-agricultural policies' outside Government

The farmers were gathering in Vilnius Vinco Kudirkos Square before 11 a.m., the official start of the event.

The Lithuanian Agriculture Council (ŽŪT), organiser of the protest campaign, estimates the number of participants may be several thousands. According to the institution, around 1.3 thousand tractors arrived in Vilnius on Tuesday.

A number of MPs joined the farmers in the rally – ex-agriculture ministers Vigilijus Jukna and Giedrius Surplys, Zigmantas Balčytis, Jonas Pinskus, Algirdas Butkevičius, Valentinas Bukauskas and Edmundas Pupinis.

Farmers demand the Government to amend the procedure for restoring permanent grassland so that farmers do not have to restore it this year, call for stopping the transit of Russian grain, bringing back the excise duties on green diesel and liquefied petroleum gas that were in force until 2024, solving the so-called milk crisis by regulating the marketing chain and halting the expansion of protected areas.