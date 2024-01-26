Farmers driving tractors out from Vilnius as protest ends

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

Farmers in their tractors are gradually leaving Vilnius on Friday as their protest has come to an end. The vehicles have already left Gediminas Avenue escorted by the police in the city, organisers say.

“I have just returned from Gediminas Avenue and the vehicles have already left. There were some minor misunderstandings, but everything is going smoothly enough, we have all day to get out by the evening. I think everything will go smoothly,” Ignas Hofmanas, chair of the Lithuanian Agriculture Council, told Elta.

"The police are escorting us within the city limits of Vilnius,” he said.

Around 1 p.m., some 150 tractors were still seen standing on the meadow outside the Seimas.

Farmers brought around 1,300 tractors to their protest against the Government’s policies on Monday.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions