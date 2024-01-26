Farmers driving tractors out from Vilnius as protest ends

“I have just returned from Gediminas Avenue and the vehicles have already left. There were some minor misunderstandings, but everything is going smoothly enough, we have all day to get out by the evening. I think everything will go smoothly,” Ignas Hofmanas, chair of the Lithuanian Agriculture Council, told Elta.
"The police are escorting us within the city limits of Vilnius,” he said.
Around 1 p.m., some 150 tractors were still seen standing on the meadow outside the Seimas.
Farmers brought around 1,300 tractors to their protest against the Government’s policies on Monday.