Extra funding needed to be ready for changes in security situation – defence chief

"I am quite lucky with the current Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas, whom I do not need to ask for anything. He goes to the Government himself and tries to explain to everyone why a bigger budget is needed. He is talking about 3.5% or maybe even 4% (of gross domestic product – ELTA)," the general told reporters on Friday, as he talked about his first 100 days in office.
Vaikšnoras stated that he is not focussing solely on the percentage points.
"We have talked and discussed internally, within the army – my principle is to have a wishlist, and a certain amount – it does not matter how much money is going to be allocated, but to have a little bit more all the time. If there is a change in the situation, we can have our wishes put on the table right away, and the political leadership is able to respond to that," the general said.
He also said plans for the development of the Lithuanian Armed Forces are in place for a decade ahead, and sticking to them requires at least the same level of funding.
The general pointed out that the military is working not only to strengthen combat readiness, but also to build up ammunition stocks. At least 4% of GDP should be targeted for defence funding in order to meet all the needs, Vaikšnoras said.