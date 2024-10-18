Extra funding needed to be ready for changes in security situation – defence chief

"I am quite lucky with the current Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas, whom I do not need to ask for anything. He goes to the Government himself and tries to explain to everyone why a bigger budget is needed. He is talking about 3.5% or maybe even 4% (of gross domestic product – ELTA)," the general told reporters on Friday, as he talked about his first 100 days in office.

"We have talked and discussed internally, within the army – my principle is to have a wishlist, and a certain amount – it does not matter how much money is going to be allocated, but to have a little bit more all the time. If there is a change in the situation, we can have our wishes put on the table right away, and the political leadership is able to respond to that," the general said.