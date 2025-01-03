Explosion damages residential building in Vilnius

Emergency services were alerted at 11:44 a.m. about the explosion in the 5-storey building on Dzūkų street. A caller said he did not see the flame but heard a bang, ELTA has learned from Edita Zdanevičienė, spokeswoman of the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD).

According to her, when firefighters arrived at the scene it transpired that windows were blasted in a flat on the 5th floor and roof caved in.

Firefighters evacuated residents from the building.

Rescuers gained access to the flat where the explosion took place and found one injured person who was transferred to paramedics.