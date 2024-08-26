Expatriates return to Lithuania to study, work and start businesses – ministry

„This summer, I was so fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in Bring Together Lithuania and intern at Invest Lithuania. During the program, I understood that I want to live in Lithuania. For me, my family connection to Lithuania has always been very special. Participating in Bring Together Lithuania has been a way for me to reconnect with this part of my family history, strengthen my ties to Lithuania, and see all the amazing changes that have taken place in Lithuania. At the same time, it was an opportunity to share my experiences with the Lithuanian diaspora from the US, Canada, Argentina, and the UK,“ says Kreiss, a Princeton University graduate who chose Lithuania.