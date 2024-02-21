Exclusive "Delfi" interview with Jens Stoltenberg: does NATO have a backup plan for Ukraine?

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that in 2022, when Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the world became more dangerous for NATO allies as well. However, according to him, NATO took action – activated its defence plans and sent more troops to the east of the Alliance to make it clear to V. Putin that he would not gain anything by attacking any NATO member. "We do not see any direct threat to any NATO ally," Mr. Stoltenberg said in an exclusive interview with "Delfi".