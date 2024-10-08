Ex-PM hopes for left-wing majority after elections

Skvernelis argues that the current situation in Lithuania does not require forming a broad coalition, which has never before been created in Lithuania’s political history.

Skvernelis believes that Landsbergis „has demonised“ the party the Nemunas Dawn in an attempt to scatter the votes between centre-left parties so that forging a coalition would be more challenging.

The MP added that before talking about a „rainbow coalition“ the TS-LKD should take a look at the state of the current government. He claimed that the TS-LKD does not appreciate and disregards its coalition partners, the Freedom Party and the Liberal Movement, which would not want to be in the same boat with the TS-LKD again.