Ex-minister suggests ex-chief of defence as chair of parlt defence committee

Anušauskas had served as defence minister since 11 December 2020 but unexpectedly announced his resignation on 15 March 2024. He was succeeded by Laurynas Kasčiūnas, another Conservative MP who had led the Committee on National Security and Defence. The handover ceremony at the Ministry of National Defence was held on 26 March.

“I hope the chairman of the committee will be selected soon. I suggest General (Retired) Arvydas Pocius. I heard that others have put forward and supported him as well,” Anušauskas told reporters Wednesday.

Pocius was Lithuania’s chief of defence in 2009-2014, later becoming the ambassador to Romania and Bulgaria, the position he held in 2014-2019.