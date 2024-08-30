Ex-MEP Uspaskich among two suspects in EUR 500,000 fraud probe – FNTT

Prosecutor Vytautas Kukaitis confirmed to ELTA on Thursday that allegations were brought against Uspaskich who has recently returned to lead the Labour Party.
„Yes, we can confirm that,“ the prosecutor answered if the allegations concerned the politician.
Another suspect is a woman, according to information available to ELTA.
„There are data that we are collecting data not only in Lithuania, but also abroad,“ Kukaitis added.
Both suspects were ordered not to leave the country and their personal documents were seized, the FNTT said. In addition, the prosecutor imposed large-scale temporary restrictions on the suspects’ property rights in order to ensure potential damage compensation.
The former MEP is now officially suspected of abuse of office, falsification and use of false documents, illegal acquisition, possession and use of an electronic document, as well as the acquisition of high value foreign assets – that of the European Union (EU).
Uspaskich was contacted by ELTA on Thursday but he refused to give any comment on the prosecutor’s announcement.
During the pre-trial investigation, searches were conducted at the homes and former workplaces of the suspects earlier this year, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said. The EPPO office in Brussels (Belgium) and other EU institutions provided further evidence, and participants in the proceedings were questioned.
On 29 March, the EPPO reported that together with the FNTT they were conducting a pre-trial investigation into a suspected fraud involving a former assistant of a Lithuanian member of the European Parliament.
After law enforcement raided the Labour Party’s headquarters, its founder Uspaskich suspended his membership in the party. He did not stand in the 2024 elections to the European Parliament.
In early July, the politician announced he was returning to the Labour Party. He is now the leader of the current Peace Coalition set up by several parties for the upcoming parliamentary election.