Ex-MEP Uspaskich among two suspects in EUR 500,000 fraud probe – FNTT

Prosecutor Vytautas Kukaitis confirmed to ELTA on Thursday that allegations were brought against Uspaskich who has recently returned to lead the Labour Party.

„Yes, we can confirm that,“ the prosecutor answered if the allegations concerned the politician.

Another suspect is a woman, according to information available to ELTA.

„There are data that we are collecting data not only in Lithuania, but also abroad,“ Kukaitis added.

Both suspects were ordered not to leave the country and their personal documents were seized, the FNTT said. In addition, the prosecutor imposed large-scale temporary restrictions on the suspects’ property rights in order to ensure potential damage compensation.