Every second person intends to vote in upcoming elections

The poll commissioned by the public broadcaster LRT was carried out by the pollster Baltijos tyrimai in August.

Results have shown that 42% of respondents do not intend to vote, while 8% do not have a clear opinion on the matter.

According to the publication, people who intend to vote more often include women than men, residents above 50 years of age, respondents with higher education and average income.

Meanwhile, those who are undecided often include the youngest voters (16%) and people of non-Lithuanian ethnicity (18%).

According to LRT, voter turnout in previous parliamentary elections in 2020 stood at 47.2% in the first round ant 38.6% in the second round.