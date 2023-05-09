In 2022, material and social deprivation rate in Lithuania accounted for 12.7%, a decrease by 0.9 percentage point year-on-year. About 355 thousand people experienced material and social deprivation, facing at least five out of thirteen material and social deprivation items due to lack of funds.
2023 m. gegužės 09 d. 18:43
Every eighth Lithuanian faced material, social deprivation in 2022
PHOTO:
Last year, every eighth Lithuanian resident faced material and social deprivation, every seventeenth – severe material and social deprivation, the State Data Agency said in a press release.
Top articles