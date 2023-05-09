2023 m. gegužės 09 d. 18:43

Every eighth Lithuanian faced material, social deprivation in 2022

 
Last year, every eighth Lithuanian resident faced material and social deprivation, every seventeenth – severe material and social deprivation, the State Data Agency said in a press release.

In 2022, material and social deprivation rate in Lithuania accounted for 12.7%, a decrease by 0.9 percentage point year-on-year. About 355 thousand people experienced material and social deprivation, facing at least five out of thirteen material and social deprivation items due to lack of funds.

Severe material and social deprivation rate reached 6% last year and, compared to 2021, decreased by 0.4 percentage point. Due to the lack of funds, about 168 thousand population faced

