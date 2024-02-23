European Union adopts its 13th package of sanctions against Russia

“The EU adopted yet another package of sanctions against Russia, and we are already beginning to work on a new one. There will be as many of them as necessary,” says Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Today, the EU decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 106 individuals and 87 entities. The listings target primarily the military and defence sectors and associated individuals, including those responsible for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and child trafficking.