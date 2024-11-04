European commissioner-designate Kubilius to attend confirmation hearings

According to the European Commission’s office in Lithuania, the confirmation hearing of MEP Andrius Kubilius, Lithuanian commissioner-designate for defence and space, are scheduled for 6 November, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Lithuania time.

Kubilius will appear before the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, the Committee on Transport and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence. The confirmation hearing will be broadcast on the European Parliament’s website.

Committee chairs and group representatives (coordinators) are expected to assess the commissioner-designates’ answers immediately after each hearing.