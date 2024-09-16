European Commission to finance Lithuania’s industrial greening

„Lithuania and Europe as a whole are moving in a green direction - we need to become a climate neutral economy as soon as possible. We have developed a reform project that will help accelerate the country’s green transformation, ensure access to and sustainable use of key raw materials, and increase the competitiveness of our industries. The European Commission has recognised this Lithuanian initiative and project as a model for other Member States,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.
Following the launch of the EC’s Green Transformation Plan and two new EU legislative instruments – the Industrial Act to Counteract Climate Impacts and the Key Raw Materials Act – EU countries have made a number of new commitments. In order to effectively implement the Green Transformation, Lithuania has taken action and drafted structural reforms.
„The green transformation of industry is one of our priorities. Lithuania actively supports the pan-European green direction and welcomes the two new EU regulations, but their implementation requires significant administrative, financial and technological resources, as well as close inter-institutional cooperation. We have therefore developed a reform project that envisages the creation of a one-stop shop model for the national authority. We want to help Lithuanian industry achieve its green transformation goals efficiently and competitively. This will also contribute to reducing the administrative burden,“ says Ieva Valeškaitė, Deputy Minister of the Economy and Innovation.
The European Commission has decided to fund this reform project in Lithuania. The funds will be allocated to a team of experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the EU’s Directorate General for Structural Reform Assistance (DG REFORM) who will implement the project. The project will assess Lithuania’s legal framework and regulatory environment by reviewing existing and adopting simplified procedures for the approval of strategic projects to ensure compliance with the new regulations. It will also assess the industry’s sustainable growth opportunities and investment needs, and propose more effective public support measures in related sectors. The experts will then make recommendations on a sustainable and optimal one-stop shop model for the implementation of both regulations and for a coordinated industrial transformation.
The Technical Assistance Facility is aimed at member states implementing reforms to address today’s pressing challenges in the areas of climate change, digital transformation, health and others. Each year, new topical reform themes are announced for EU member states to apply for. They are evaluated and ranked by the European Commission, taking into account recommendations from national governments and the EU’s strategic priorities.
From 2024, projects will be fully funded by the EC and will not require co-financing by member states. To date, Lithuania has implemented 77 projects funded under the Technical Assistance Facility or its predecessor, the Structural Reform Support Programme. As of 2017, both programmes have supported more than 1,800 reform projects in 27 member states.