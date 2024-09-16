European Commission to finance Lithuania’s industrial greening

„The green transformation of industry is one of our priorities. Lithuania actively supports the pan-European green direction and welcomes the two new EU regulations, but their implementation requires significant administrative, financial and technological resources, as well as close inter-institutional cooperation. We have therefore developed a reform project that envisages the creation of a one-stop shop model for the national authority. We want to help Lithuanian industry achieve its green transformation goals efficiently and competitively. This will also contribute to reducing the administrative burden,“ says Ieva Valeškaitė, Deputy Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

The European Commission has decided to fund this reform project in Lithuania. The funds will be allocated to a team of experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the EU’s Directorate General for Structural Reform Assistance (DG REFORM) who will implement the project. The project will assess Lithuania’s legal framework and regulatory environment by reviewing existing and adopting simplified procedures for the approval of strategic projects to ensure compliance with the new regulations. It will also assess the industry’s sustainable growth opportunities and investment needs, and propose more effective public support measures in related sectors. The experts will then make recommendations on a sustainable and optimal one-stop shop model for the implementation of both regulations and for a coordinated industrial transformation.