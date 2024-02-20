Europe is strengthening its security, but could not defend itself without US help

“Could the EU today defend itself on its own if the EU-US partnership ends? My answer is very clear: no. But is Europe today paying much more attention to defence? Certainly yes,” the ambassador told the LRT public radio on Tuesday.

Pranckevičius also highlighted the importance of the EU in ensuring regional security.

“The EU tries to do as much as possible by itself. And I see the EU’s role here as a complementary, value-added role, because after all both the capabilities and the budgets are those of the [NATO – ELTA] member states,” he said.