Europe cannot ignore the growing danger of Belarusian regime – Budrys

"As the Belarusian regime gears up for Lukashenko’s re-appointment event this weekend, Europe must be outspoken about the dictatorship in its neighbourhood," Budrys said on X on Friday.
"Since 1994, Lukashenko’s regime has been tightening its grip. Currently, there are over 1,200 political prisoners in Belarus. The persecution of media, opposition and civil society continues. Belarus serves as Russia’s military backyard, directly assisting in its war against Ukraine," the minister went on.
Europe cannot look away and ignore the growing danger on its doorstep, Budrys said, adding that he was looking forward to the upcoming discussions in Brussels.
Belarus will hold the presidential election on Sunday. Lukashenko is running for re-election for the seventh term, leading the country for nearly 30 years by suppressing the opposition and independent media.
Massive protests erupted in Belarus after the presidential election in 2020, culminating in a brutal crackdown on the protesters. Around 65,000 people were detained and others had to flee the country.
Human rights activists say there are currently around 1,300 political prisoners in the country. All the most influential members of the Belarusian opposition are either imprisoned or abroad.