Europe cannot ignore the growing danger of Belarusian regime – Budrys

"As the Belarusian regime gears up for Lukashenko’s re-appointment event this weekend, Europe must be outspoken about the dictatorship in its neighbourhood," Budrys said on X on Friday.

"Since 1994, Lukashenko’s regime has been tightening its grip. Currently, there are over 1,200 political prisoners in Belarus. The persecution of media, opposition and civil society continues. Belarus serves as Russia’s military backyard, directly assisting in its war against Ukraine," the minister went on.

Europe cannot look away and ignore the growing danger on its doorstep, Budrys said, adding that he was looking forward to the upcoming discussions in Brussels.