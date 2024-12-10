EU should have clearer policy on Russia – Nausėda

On Tuesday, 10 December, President Nausėda took part in the Vilnius Foreign and Security Policy Conference hosted by the Eastern Europe Studies Centre. He noted that on the one hand the West imposes sanctions on Russia, but on the other hand it introduces increasingly more sanction exemptions.

The president also stated that the interests of Western companies affect sanctions and while business has so much influence on politics there is no ground to speak about the EU’s principled and values-based foreign policy.