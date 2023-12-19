EU ramps up sanctions against Russia

On 18 December, the European Union adopted a new package of sanctions, stepping up restrictive measures against Russia. The package imposes additional restrictions on Russia’s economy and 147 individuals and entities are added to the sanctions list.

“Estonia and the European Union continue to work towards making the sanctions as strict and effective as possible and ensure they affect the sectors that Russia relies on the most in financing its aggression against Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said. He added that the work on the most recent package of sanctions concentrated on Russia’s energy carriers, metalworking industry and diamond business.