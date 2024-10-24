EU parliament takes up Lithuanian prosecutor’s request to lift MEP Gražulis’ immunity

The Lithuanian Office of the European Parliament has said Gražulis’ case was referred to the Committee on Legal Affairs, which will interview the MEP, draft a report and vote.

Lithuania’s Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė formally addressed Metsola over Gražulis’ immunity in mid-September. The MEP can be prosecuted and arrested once he is stripped of his legal immunity.

The politician is suspected of publicly ridiculing and expressing contempt for members of the LGBTQ community on 26 May 2022. Gražulis was an MP at the time and after parliament’s sitting, which considered the draft law on civil union, he made a series of inflammatory remarks on camera.