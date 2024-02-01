EU once again demonstrated its unity and resolve to support Ukraine – president

In his address to the European leaders, Nausėda stressed the importance of support for Ukraine and the need for the European Union to show unity and keep its promises to Ukraine, the president’s office said in a press release.

The Lithuanian president emphasised that the EUR 50 billion financial support is vital for a war-torn Ukraine in order to ensure the functioning of the country during wartime.

“With this decision, the EU has demonstrated its unity and resolve to support Ukraine. I am confident that our military, financial and political support will speed up Ukraine’s victory and the return of peace to Europe,” Nausėda underlined.

At the European Council meeting, Nausėda stressed the need to maintain and boost support for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

“This instrument has proven to be effective, and I therefore call for an increase in support for Ukraine with an additional EUR 5 billion,” the president added.