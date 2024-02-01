EU once again demonstrated its unity and resolve to support Ukraine – president

In his address to the European leaders, Nausėda stressed the importance of support for Ukraine and the need for the European Union to show unity and keep its promises to Ukraine, the president’s office said in a press release.
The Lithuanian president emphasised that the EUR 50 billion financial support is vital for a war-torn Ukraine in order to ensure the functioning of the country during wartime.
“With this decision, the EU has demonstrated its unity and resolve to support Ukraine. I am confident that our military, financial and political support will speed up Ukraine’s victory and the return of peace to Europe,” Nausėda underlined.
At the European Council meeting, Nausėda stressed the need to maintain and boost support for Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Facility.
“This instrument has proven to be effective, and I therefore call for an increase in support for Ukraine with an additional EUR 5 billion,” the president added.
Nausėda also highlighted the need to implement earlier decisions on the transfer of 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. According to the president, this is a collective commitment of the EU, which needs to be implemented as soon as possible.
Nausėda pointed out the importance of strengthening the EU’s defense industry and stepping up the production of ammunition, by allocating additional funding for this purpose and implementing joint projects with transatlantic allies.
The Lithuanian leader also referred to the opening of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine, the continuation and reinforcement of the policy of sanctions against Russia, and the use of frozen assets of the aggressor Russia for the reconstruction of Ukraine as further important steps to ensure support for Ukraine.