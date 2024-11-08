EU defence budgets have to increase to 3-4% – Nausėda

Speaking at the meeting with EU leaders, Nausėda stated that Europe should intensify efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States following the US presidential elections. According to Nausėda, the role of the US is vital to Europe’s security, and it is essential to expand security cooperation and ensure a permanent American military presence on the continent. The president also emphasised the need to bolster Europe’s commitment to collective defence .

"The EU is a trusted ally of the US that takes collective security seriously. We have to demonstrate this not only through words but through actions. The numbers speak for themselves, which is why defence budgets across EU Member States need to grow more rapidly – up to 3-4%. We also need to increase our support for Ukraine. We cannot expect others to take responsibility for our security. It is time for Europe to move up a gear in defence and security," the president underlined.