EU defence budgets have to increase to 3-4% – Nausėda

Speaking at the meeting with EU leaders, Nausėda stated that Europe should intensify efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States following the US presidential elections. According to Nausėda, the role of the US is vital to Europe’s security, and it is essential to expand security cooperation and ensure a permanent American military presence on the continent. The president also emphasised the need to bolster Europe’s commitment to collective defence.
"The EU is a trusted ally of the US that takes collective security seriously. We have to demonstrate this not only through words but through actions. The numbers speak for themselves, which is why defence budgets across EU Member States need to grow more rapidly – up to 3-4%. We also need to increase our support for Ukraine. We cannot expect others to take responsibility for our security. It is time for Europe to move up a gear in defence and security," the president underlined.
Speaking about the situation in Georgia following the parliamentary elections, the Lithuanian leader expressed concern over Russia’s interference in the country’s democratic processes. Given the numerous reports of electoral irregularities, the president said that an independent international investigation is needed, and outlined to his EU colleagues Lithuania’s proposal to send an international mission to Georgia to investigate these irregularities. Nausėda pointed out that this would send a clear message to the Georgian people that the international community stands with them and supports their right to free and fair elections.
The president also drew EU leaders’ attention to the situation in Moldova. According to Nausėda, Russia was actively deploying various hybrid tactics in order to influence the outcomes of the presidential elections and the EU membership referendum. He urged the EU to assist Moldova in investigating cases of interference in its democratic processes to prevent future incidents. President Nausėda also emphasised that, following the Moldovan people’s vote in favour of EU membership, it is now important to focus on the effective implementation of reforms. The president noted that EU support for Moldova’s path toward European integration is essential.