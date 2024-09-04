Estonian FM says Mongolia’s failure to arrest Putin ’undermines’ int’l criminal justice system

Tsahkna said Estonia was „very disappointed“ Mongolia decided to „roll out the red carpet“ during Putin’s official visit to Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday (3 September).

An arrest warrant has been issued for Putin by the International Criminal Court which obligates all signatories of the Rome Statute to take him into custody if he enters their territory.

„The fact that the Mongolian government decided to roll out the red carpet instead of arresting him strongly undermines the ICC and the international legal system. Mongolia had the historic chance to contribute to the end of Russia’s war in Ukraine and they decided to pass on it. Russian war criminals must be punished,“ the minister said in a statement.