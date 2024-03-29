EPPO investigates former MEP assistant on uspicion of misappropriating EUR 500,000

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) stated that in cooperation with the FNTT it is conducting a pre-trial investigation into suspected fraud involving a former assistant of a Lithuanian member of the European Parliament (MEP).

According to the EPPO, the investigation was launched following a report from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF). It is linked to suspected non-performance or imitation of functions of an MEP’s assistant to fraudulently obtain remuneration from 2014-2019 and unemployment benefits from 2019-2020. Financial damage to the EU may amount to EUR 500,000.

The FNTT stated that earlier this year additional information was received from EU institutions. Afterwards, on 26-28 March, the EPPO in Vilnius and the FNTT conducted evidence-collecting activities and searches at residences of individuals and the suspect’s former workplace – the Labour Party’s HQ.