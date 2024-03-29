EPPO investigates former MEP assistant on uspicion of misappropriating EUR 500,000

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) stated that in cooperation with the FNTT it is conducting a pre-trial investigation into suspected fraud involving a former assistant of a Lithuanian member of the European Parliament (MEP).
According to the EPPO, the investigation was launched following a report from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF). It is linked to suspected non-performance or imitation of functions of an MEP’s assistant to fraudulently obtain remuneration from 2014-2019 and unemployment benefits from 2019-2020. Financial damage to the EU may amount to EUR 500,000.
The FNTT stated that earlier this year additional information was received from EU institutions. Afterwards, on 26-28 March, the EPPO in Vilnius and the FNTT conducted evidence-collecting activities and searches at residences of individuals and the suspect’s former workplace – the Labour Party’s HQ.
The suspect was questioned and witnesses were interviewed. One individual is suspected of large-scale fraud and document forgery.
The District Court of Vilnius City, at the request of the EPPO, authorised intensive monitoring of the suspect who has to wear an electronic bracelet for two months. The person is also prohibited from contacting specific individuals. Additionally, rights to property have been limited, too.
The pre-trial investigation is organised and headed by representatives of the EPPO in Vilnius.