Environmentalists ask president not to give ministry to Nemunas Dawn

Giving the environment minister’s portfolio to the Nemunas Dawn would put an effective environmental policy at risk as the party opposes the objectives of the European Green Deal, the organisation said.
"We are deeply concerned about the situation as the Ministry of the Environment has been handed over to the Nemunas Dawn which denies the objectives and orientations of the European Union’s (EU) Green Deal, and which has failed to declare the necessary environmental objectives and provisions in its programme. Other parties seem to have refused the Ministry of the Environment, undermining the importance of the environment and breaking the promises made in their programmes," said Lina Paškevičiūtė, head of the Environmental Coalition.
According to the organisation, the next minister and his or her team must back the aims and objectives of the Green Deal.
Paškevičiūtė urged not to downplay the environmental protection which is of major importance for people’s health, environmental stability and national well-being. The state’s vision Lithuania 2050 highlights the relationship with nature as one of the key elements of the Lithuanian identity, according to her.