Environmentalists ask president not to give ministry to Nemunas Dawn

"We are deeply concerned about the situation as the Ministry of the Environment has been handed over to the Nemunas Dawn which denies the objectives and orientations of the European Union’s (EU) Green Deal, and which has failed to declare the necessary environmental objectives and provisions in its programme. Other parties seem to have refused the Ministry of the Environment, undermining the importance of the environment and breaking the promises made in their programmes," said Lina Paškevičiūtė, head of the Environmental Coalition.