Environmental authorities to investigate pollution after car scrap yard fire

UAB Ruvis, tenant of the site, will be inspected though it was confirmed to have a pollution permit, the Environment Protection Department says.

“Environmental officers responded immediately, ensuring that no firefighting water entered the surface water systems, and taking air and water samples. A new phase of work begins today. Inspections of the metal buying and processing plant will start to assess the amount and type of the waste burnt and pollutants that may have been released into the air. A series of control steps will be taken,” Edgaras Skrebė, spokesman for the department, told the LRT public radio on Thursday.

Air pollution spread across the neighbourhoods of Lazdynai and Pilaitė, he added.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said that the concentration of particulate matter in the air has decreased, posing no health risk.