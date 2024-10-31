Energy minister sees decoupling from BRELL ring as the last Russian tank leaving

According to the minister, the Baltic States will initially work together in a three-way partnership to maintain frequency and ensure generation once the synchronisation process starts, before joining other European countries through a synchronous electricity line with Poland, LitPol Link.

"On 8 February, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will start a test run where the three countries will work together in a closed island regime. This means that we will have to work together to both maintain our frequency and ensure the generation. Within a day, we will connect to Europe via our newly built synchronous link with Poland," said Kreivys, underlining that electricity consumers will not be affected by the change.