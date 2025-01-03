Electoral Commission registers Nemunas Dawn for early mayoral elections

Leader of the Nemunas Dawn Remigijus Žemaitaitis told ELTA that the party would put forward Julius Limantas for the mayoral race in Panevėžys. Whereas branches of the party are still to decide on two other candidates in Joniškis and Jonava.

At the end of December 2024, the VRK also registered four parties for early mayoral elections: the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the Liberal Movement, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).

The LSDP and the LVŽS will nominate their candidates in all three districts, the TS-LKD only in Panevėžys and Jonava, while the Liberal Movement in Panevėžys and Joniškis.