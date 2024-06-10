Elections with low turnout do not reflect opinion of all people, says Nausėda

„Results are directly connected to turnout. Perhaps it is not unexpected to say that the lower the participation, the more certain parties win. That is what has happened,“ Nausėda told journalists on Monday while visiting Pagėgiai.
The president says that different parties may identify different positives in the outcome of elections.
„SocDems may point to winning in the absolute majority of municipalities. However, parties like the Homeland Union or the Freedom Party can point to performing well percentage wise, while the Homeland Union even won in these elections, which cannot be denied,“ said Nausėda.
According to the head of state, 28% voter turnout suggests that elections do not reflect the opinion of all Lithuanians. He argues that by not coming to vote people allowed a third of voters to decide the fate of elections.
Speaking about elections elsewhere in Europe, Nausėda noted the increasing influence of the far-right.
„Although it is not growing very radically, but it is growing, meaning that it will be even more difficult than before to adopt common European decisions. Therefore, we will indeed miss that true Europeanism and will have rather significant tensions in Europe. Another aspect is the signal these elections send for elections to the Seimas,“ said Nausėda.