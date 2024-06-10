Elections with low turnout do not reflect opinion of all people, says Nausėda

„Results are directly connected to turnout. Perhaps it is not unexpected to say that the lower the participation, the more certain parties win. That is what has happened,“ Nausėda told journalists on Monday while visiting Pagėgiai.

The president says that different parties may identify different positives in the outcome of elections.

„SocDems may point to winning in the absolute majority of municipalities. However, parties like the Homeland Union or the Freedom Party can point to performing well percentage wise, while the Homeland Union even won in these elections, which cannot be denied,“ said Nausėda.