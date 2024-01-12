Election watchdog registers Nausėda for presidential election campaign

 
On Friday, 12 January, the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) registered incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda as an independent participant of the political campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Before noon, the head of Nausėda’s election campaign sent the required documents to the VRK by email.

Nausėda is the eighth registered participant of the political campaign.

On the same day, in the afternoon, a group of MPs submitted documents to the VRK to initiate a referendum on dual citizenship that would amend Article 12 of the Constitution.

The commission will adopt a decision on authorising the referendum in the nearest future.

Parliament had set the date for the referendum to coincide with the first round of the presidential election, 12 May 2024.

So far not all of the politicians who had publicly announced their presidential bids have officially registered as candidates with the VRK.

