Election watchdog confirms final presidential runoff results

Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected and will be handed in the presidential certificate on 7 June.

Just like in the second round in 2019, he won the race against Ingrida Šimonytė, who this year was the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

Having received the last ballot papers from embassies abroad and having counted all the votes in all polling districts, the VRK confirmed that President Nausėda garnered 74.15% of votes, while Prime Minister Šimonytė was the runner-up with 24.34%.

It was determined that the final voter turnout stood at 49.74%. There were 1.51% of invalid ballot papers.