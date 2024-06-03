2024.06.03 18:11

Election watchdog confirms final presidential runoff results

 
Election watchdog confirms final presidential runoff results
The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) on Saturday confirmed the final results in the 2024 presidential election runoff that took place on 26 May.

Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected and will be handed in the presidential certificate on 7 June.

Just like in the second round in 2019, he won the race against Ingrida Šimonytė, who this year was the nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD).

Having received the last ballot papers from embassies abroad and having counted all the votes in all polling districts, the VRK confirmed that President Nausėda garnered 74.15% of votes, while Prime Minister Šimonytė was the runner-up with 24.34%.

It was determined that the final voter turnout stood at 49.74%. There were 1.51% of invalid ballot papers.

In the first round on 12 May, voter turnout was 59.95%, with Nausėda securing 43.95% of votes and Šimonytė 20.05%.

