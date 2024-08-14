Election watchdog checks applications of participants of Seimas election campaign

The VRK announced Wednesday that more than 1,700 individuals intend to take part in the election campaign. Of them, 1,100 applications have been submitted by men and 656 by women.

As many as 713 people intend to stand as candidates to the Seimas in 71 single member constituencies. The highest number of candidates, 14, will run in Naujoji Vilnia constituency. Whereas 6 candidates each intend to run for parliament in Jonava, Raseiniai-Josvainiai and Tauragė constituencies.

The VRK notes that the number of candidates may change if upon inspecting election applications it is determined that they do not meet the requirements of the Constitution or the Code on Elections.