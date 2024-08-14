Election watchdog checks applications of participants of Seimas election campaign

The VRK announced Wednesday that more than 1,700 individuals intend to take part in the election campaign. Of them, 1,100 applications have been submitted by men and 656 by women.
As many as 713 people intend to stand as candidates to the Seimas in 71 single member constituencies. The highest number of candidates, 14, will run in Naujoji Vilnia constituency. Whereas 6 candidates each intend to run for parliament in Jonava, Raseiniai-Josvainiai and Tauragė constituencies.
The VRK notes that the number of candidates may change if upon inspecting election applications it is determined that they do not meet the requirements of the Constitution or the Code on Elections.
Election watchdogs are examining information on databases of the Centre of Registers to determine whether the candidate will be at least 21 years of age on the election day. They are also verifying data about candidates’ assets and income.
Meanwhile, the Chief Official Ethics Commission (VTEK) submits information about candidates’ public and private interests. The Centre of Genocide and Resistance Research Centre of Lithuania (LGGRTC) will inform the VRK if candidates had cooperated with the Soviet Union’s special services in the past.
The VRK is also verifying candidates’ citizenship, whether they had been convicted of crime and are not carrying out military service.
The final list of registered candidates has to be approved and published no later than on 13 September.
Lithuania will hold elections to the Seimas on 13 October.