Election recount will take place in 6 constituencies

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) announced Monday that repeat tabulation of votes is needed as the gap between second and third placed candidates is fewer than 50 votes.
In Panemunė constituency, three rather than two candidates may advance to runoff voting as the second and third placed candidates garnered the same amount of votes.
MP Gintarė Skaistė from the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) finished with 29.84% of votes, while Social Democrat Audrius Radvilavičius and Edgaras Gudynas from the Nemunas Dawn tied at 12.92%.
In Centro-Žaliakalnio constituency the difference between second placed Liberal Movement’s and third placed Nemunas Dawn candidates was 47 votes.
In Saulės constituency vote difference between second placed candidate from Democrats For Lithuania and third placed candidate from the Nemunas Dawn was just 9 votes.
The same 9-vote difference was recorded in Panevėžys vakarinė constituency between second and third placed candidates from the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).
In Tauragė constituency, there is a 38-vote difference between the Nemunas Dawn and LSDP candidates who finished second and third.
Election recount will take place in Mažeikių and Utenos constituencies as well, where there as a 22-vote difference between candidates.
According to the VRK, election results before the recount indicate that runoff voting would include 38 representatives from the LSDP, while the TS-LKD would have 32 members, the Nemunas Dawn – 14, the LVŽS – 10, Democrats For Lithuania – 10, the Liberal Movement – 9, the Freedom Party – 3, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) – 3, the Regions’ Party – 3. Two candidates of Freedom and Justice, 2 independents and 1 candidate from the National Alliance will compete in runoff voting, too.
The VRK stated that 78 MPs were elected to Lithuania’s 141-seat parliament in the first round of elections, 8 of them in single-member constituencies.
On 27 October, 63 more MPs will be elected in runoff voting in single-member constituencies.