Election recount will take place in 6 constituencies

In Saulės constituency vote difference between second placed candidate from Democrats For Lithuania and third placed candidate from the Nemunas Dawn was just 9 votes.

In Centro-Žaliakalnio constituency the difference between second placed Liberal Movement’s and third placed Nemunas Dawn candidates was 47 votes.

MP Gintarė Skaistė from the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) finished with 29.84% of votes, while Social Democrat Audrius Radvilavičius and Edgaras Gudynas from the Nemunas Dawn tied at 12.92%.

In Panemunė constituency, three rather than two candidates may advance to runoff voting as the second and third placed candidates garnered the same amount of votes.

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) announced Monday that repeat tabulation of votes is needed as the gap between second and third placed candidates is fewer than 50 votes.

The same 9-vote difference was recorded in Panevėžys vakarinė constituency between second and third placed candidates from the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS).

In Tauragė constituency, there is a 38-vote difference between the Nemunas Dawn and LSDP candidates who finished second and third.

Election recount will take place in Mažeikių and Utenos constituencies as well, where there as a 22-vote difference between candidates.