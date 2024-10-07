Eighteen Lithuanians evacuated from Lebanon

The Alenia C-27J Spartan aircraft flew to Lebanon on Friday, 4 October, but had to wait nearly for a day for an opportunity to enter the country’s airspace as this was too risky due to the continuing bombardment.

On Saturday, the plane flew from Turkey to Beirut Airport and carried out the evacuation flight. It landed in Šiauliai, Lithuania, at around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas announced on social network Facebook that the Armed Forces together with the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs successfully evacuated 18 Lithuanians, including 9 minors from Lebanon.

Eight Latvians were evacuated on the same flight.