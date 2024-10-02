Economy Ministry allocates EUR 15mn for innovation projects

„We launched a EUR 5 million call for business funding for non-technological innovation, which was particularly popular. Because of their relevance to business, we awarded funding not only to the 47 highest-scoring projects, but also to all 113 successful projects on the reserve list. In this way, we are strengthening the innovative capacity and competitiveness of the economy,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) benefited from the investment. The funds were granted to companies in the chemical, furniture, telecommunications, metal production, architecture, transport, automotive, real estate and other sectors.