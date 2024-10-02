Economy Ministry allocates EUR 15mn for innovation projects

„We launched a EUR 5 million call for business funding for non-technological innovation, which was particularly popular. Because of their relevance to business, we awarded funding not only to the 47 highest-scoring projects, but also to all 113 successful projects on the reserve list. In this way, we are strengthening the innovative capacity and competitiveness of the economy,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.
Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) benefited from the investment. The funds were granted to companies in the chemical, furniture, telecommunications, metal production, architecture, transport, automotive, real estate and other sectors.
„With these investments, companies will introduce non-technological innovations and improve their business processes, which will enable them to create original design solutions and new and updated brands, as well as improve existing innovations. This will further strengthen the intellectual property and creativity of companies and raise their profile,“ says Iveta Paludnevičiūtė, Chancellor of the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation.
The largest number of companies will implement original product design solutions – 664. The number of process innovations to be implemented is 583, while the number of organisational innovations is 346. In addition, 108 brands will be created and 103 original service design solutions will be implemented.
The most popular process innovation solutions are LEAN, data analysis tools, business and project management systems. Organisational innovations include ISO standards and time and attendance systems.
The most common product design solutions include solutions for cosmetics, beverages, food packaging design, furniture and jewellery, clothing and textiles, motorcycle parts, outdoor fireplaces, orthopaedic devices, digital tools. Service design solutions are most popular in the hotel and accommodation sector.
The highest number of funded projects was in Kaunas region – 94. 31 projects were funded in Klaipėda region, 12 in Šiauliai region and 8 in Panevėžys region.
In terms of type of enterprises, 68 small, 55 medium and 37 micro enterprises received funding.
The projects were selected by the Innovation Agency.
The measure „Supporting the development of non-technological innovations in Central and Western Lithuania“ is implemented within the framework of the European Union Investment Programme 2021-2027.