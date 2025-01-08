Economy min proposes two-year extension for major Green Corridor investment projects

If the proposal is approved, major investment projects could be carried out in seven years instead of the current five-year term.

The amendments could extend the current five-year deadline for large investment projects to two years in exceptional circumstances. Such circumstances include situations in which investors are unable to fulfil their obligations for reasons beyond their control: embargoes, states of emergency, quarantines, failure to meet deadlines set by law or inadequate performance of duties by competent authorities, or other significant events that have a major impact on the implementation of projects.