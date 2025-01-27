Economist suggests Lithuania should borrow money for defence

"Lithuania’s debt to GDP ratio is 38%. It is among the lowest in the EU. If we think that the conditions are indeed exceptional, we do not have to ’burn through’ existing foreign exchange reserves. We can borrow very easily. Especially when we speak about one-off expenses," Mačiulis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Monday.

According to the economist, even if Lithuania were to borrow EUR 5 billion today, her credit rating would not deteriorate as the country’s indebtedness rate would remain below the EU average.