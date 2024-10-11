Early voting turnout surpassed 10% in some constituencies

The voter turnout was nearly 174 thousand, accounting for 7.4% of all registered voters.

More than 15% of voters have already cast ballots in Senamiesčio-Žvėryno polling district, while 13% voted in Antakalnis, both located in Vilnius. Voter turnout exceeded 11% in two other polling districts in Vilnius and one in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second largest city, as well as in Lazdijai, southwest Lithuania.

According to the head of the VRK, turnout may be lower on the Election Day as people will have to vote only in those polling districts where their place of residence is declared and not in any polling station like when voting in advance.