Early voting turnout surpassed 10% in some constituencies

The voter turnout was nearly 174 thousand, accounting for 7.4% of all registered voters.
More than 15% of voters have already cast ballots in Senamiesčio-Žvėryno polling district, while 13% voted in Antakalnis, both located in Vilnius. Voter turnout exceeded 11% in two other polling districts in Vilnius and one in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second largest city, as well as in Lazdijai, southwest Lithuania.
According to the head of the VRK, turnout may be lower on the Election Day as people will have to vote only in those polling districts where their place of residence is declared and not in any polling station like when voting in advance.
Asked about election irregularities, the chairwoman said there were some, which were rather minor but nothing out of the ordinary.
On Friday, early voting begins for people at home and will last for two days. The right to vote at home is granted for people with disabilities and their carers, for individuals with temporary incapacity for work and those aged over 70.
Friday is also the last day of early voting at hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions.
Lithuanians will go to the polls to elect new parliament on 13 October. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.