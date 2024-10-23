Early voting turnout in Seimas elections is higher in second round than in first – watchdog

"Percentage wise the turnout is slightly greater than in the first round. Eight constituencies simply no longer have to vote, thus the number of voters is lower, but estimating the turnout in percentage terms, it is greater. And we are pleased about this," Lina Petronienė, chairwoman of the VRK, told journalists on Wednesday.

On the first day of early voting on Tuesday, more than 37,000 cast ballots in parliamentary election runoff. According to the VRK, this accounts for 1.8% of all voters on the electoral roll.