Early voting turnout in Seimas elections is higher in second round than in first – watchdog

"Percentage wise the turnout is slightly greater than in the first round. Eight constituencies simply no longer have to vote, thus the number of voters is lower, but estimating the turnout in percentage terms, it is greater. And we are pleased about this," Lina Petronienė, chairwoman of the VRK, told journalists on Wednesday.
On the first day of early voting on Tuesday, more than 37,000 cast ballots in parliamentary election runoff. According to the VRK, this accounts for 1.8% of all voters on the electoral roll.
Voters were the most active in Centro-Žaliakalnio constituency in Kaunas, where turnout stood at 3.2%. There, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), is competing against Simonas Kairys from the Liberal Movement.
More than 3% have already voted in Šeškinės-Šnipiškių constituency, where Mindaugas Lingė (TS-LKD) is running against Social Democrat Rasa Budbergytė, and in Žirmūnų constituency, where Paulė Kuzmickienė (TS-LKD) is running against Freedom Party’s representative Morgana Danielė.
The lowest turnout, below 1%, so far has been in Marių, Vilniaus pietinės, Garliavos, Šiaulių krašto, Raudondvario and Baltijos constituencies.
Early voting takes place from Tuesday through Thursday. Polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lithuanians will go to the polls in the second round of the Seimas elections on Sunday, 27 October.