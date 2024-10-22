Early voting in Seimas election runoff begins

As in the first round, voting in advance will take place in municipal buildings in 60 of Lithuania’s municipalities and in additional polling stations.
The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) announced that people may vote in advance on 22-24 October from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. regardless of their declared place of residence. All early voting polling stations will have ballot papers for the 63 remaining constituencies.
Voters have to bring a passport or an ID card. Other personal identification documents containing a person’s photo and personal code are also valid, such as a driver’s licence, a diplomatic passport etc.
On 23-25 October, early voting will be held in hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions.
On 25-26 October, early voting will take place at home for people with disabilities and their carers, as well as for people with temporary incapacity for work and those aged 70 and older.
Voting abroad in diplomatic missions will be organised at a time set by each embassy or consulate separately.
Eight MPs have been already elected in the first round and thus voting will not take place in those constituencies.
The Election Day in the remaining 63 constituencies is Sunday 27 October.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has 37 representatives in the second round of parliamentary elections, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats – 33, the Nemunas Dawn – 13, Democrats For Lithuania – 10, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) – 10, the Liberal Movement – 9, the Freedom Party – 3, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KTŠS) – 3, the Regions’ Party – 3, the Freedom and Justice – 2, there are also 2 independent candidates and 1 member of the National Alliance.
In the first round on 13 October, 70 MPs were elected in the multi-member constituency and 8 in single-member constituencies. The LSDP so far has secured 20 seats in the Seimas, the TS-LKD – 18, the Nemunas Dawn – 15, Democrats For Lithuania – 8, the Liberal Movement – 8, the LVŽS – 6, LLRA-KŠS – 2, one independent was also elected.