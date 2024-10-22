Early voting in Seimas election runoff begins

On 23-25 October, early voting will be held in hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions.

Voters have to bring a passport or an ID card. Other personal identification documents containing a person’s photo and personal code are also valid, such as a driver’s licence, a diplomatic passport etc.

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) announced that people may vote in advance on 22-24 October from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. regardless of their declared place of residence. All early voting polling stations will have ballot papers for the 63 remaining constituencies.

As in the first round, voting in advance will take place in municipal buildings in 60 of Lithuania’s municipalities and in additional polling stations.

On 25-26 October, early voting will take place at home for people with disabilities and their carers, as well as for people with temporary incapacity for work and those aged 70 and older.

Voting abroad in diplomatic missions will be organised at a time set by each embassy or consulate separately.

Eight MPs have been already elected in the first round and thus voting will not take place in those constituencies.

The Election Day in the remaining 63 constituencies is Sunday 27 October.