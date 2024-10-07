Early voting in parlt election begins Tuesday

Voting will be held in municipal buildings and additional voting venues from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Vilnius, voting will be held in Vilnius City Municipality, Vilnius District Municipality, Vilnius University Business School, in Andrei Sakharov Square and in Lukiškės Square.
People may cast ballots in any early voting location regardless of their declared place of residence.
Meanwhile, on 9-11 October, voting will be organised in hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions.
On 11-12 October, members of electoral commissions will also visit some voters at home. Opportunity to vote at home is provided for people with disabilities and their carers, people with temporary incapacity to work and those aged 70 and older.
The Election Day is Sunday, 13 October. Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
Lithuanians will elect 141 members of the Seimas. 1,721 candidates will compete for 70 seats in the multi-member constituency, whereas 699 will contend for 71 seats in single-member constituencies.
128 incumbent MPs are looking for re-election. Eight mayors and 4 MEPs are running for parliament, too.
Fourteen parties and one coalition are participating in elections.
The majority of candidates, 62.6% are men, whereas women account for 37.4% of candidates. The average age of candidates on the Election Day will be 49 years and 4 months.