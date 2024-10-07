Early voting in parlt election begins Tuesday

Voting will be held in municipal buildings and additional voting venues from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Vilnius, voting will be held in Vilnius City Municipality, Vilnius District Municipality, Vilnius University Business School, in Andrei Sakharov Square and in Lukiškės Square.

People may cast ballots in any early voting location regardless of their declared place of residence.

Meanwhile, on 9-11 October, voting will be organised in hospitals, social care homes, military units and penal institutions.