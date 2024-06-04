Early voting in elections to European Parliament begins Tuesday

There are a total of 2,386,422 voters on the electoral roll. 2,341,431 of them may vote in Lithuania, while 44,991 have registered to vote in embassies or consular missions abroad.

9 June is the Election Day. Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

On 7-8 June, members of electoral commissions will organise voting at home for people with disabilities and their carers, people with temporary incapacity for work and voters aged 70 and over.

On 5-7 June, early voting will be organised in hospitals, social care and nursing homes, military units and penal institutions.

On 4-6 June, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., voters may cast ballots in early voting polling stations in all of 60 Lithuania’s municipalities regardless of their declared place of residence.

According to the data of the Central Electoral Commission, 254 members of other EU member states have the right to vote for lists of Lithuanian candidates in elections to the European Parliament in Lithuania.

Some 1,688 citizens of Lithuania have expressed a wish to vote in other EU countries for candidates from those countries and have thus been removed from the list of voters in Lithuania.

The electoral roll includes voters who have declared their place of residence in Lithuania or who have registered to vote abroad.

Compared with the 2019 European Parliament elections, the number of voters this year has decreased by 4.2% or 104,120 people.