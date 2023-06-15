Dr. Alpo Rusi: how to end the war in Ukraine

President Joe Biden and the European allies have decided that there will be no direct engagement between Nato forces and Russian forces. Nato has been worried about the escalation of the war and has limited its role basically to coordination of the military aid, not participating in the fighting on the battlefield. Some of the members of Nato, are building a coalition of the willing countries to provide fighters on the ground, tanks, and efficient drones and missiles which make,” The matter of Ukraine is ours” is exceedingly more ours.

Time has come to find a roadmap to peace in Ukraine despite of the results of the end game of the war like it was the case during the world war II in Tehran, Yalta and Potsdam between the big Three. First, the West needs to form unity with Ukraine to agree on strong and intensive military -technical support for a military counter-offensive to push Russia either out of Ukraine or at least to the extent that it would make peace possible for both sides. Second, the West needs to agree on the acceptable peace terms with Ukraine and to present them with words” take-or-leave-it” to Russia with or without Putin, and to agree i.e., on the post-war security arrangements, economic compensations, and the role of the International Criminal Court.