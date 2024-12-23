Donetsk prosecutors put Lithuanian ’mercenary’ on wanted list over fighting for Ukraine

"The Prosecutor’s Office of the Donetsk People’s Republic has approved a criminal indictment against Albertas Glazauskas, a 31-year-old citizen of the Republic of Lithuania. (…) Glazauskas was put on the international wanted list in absentia and detention was chosen as a preventive measure," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, Glazauskas arrived in Ukraine from Poland in 2022. He fought in Ukraine from April 2022 to October 2024 as part of the Kastus Kalinouski (Kostas Kalinauskas) Regiment as a mercenary for a fee totaling more than 2.2 million rubles (over EUR 20,000).

The criminal case was referred to the Supreme Court of the DPR, TASS said.