Dissident nun Sadūnaitė died aged 85

In 1975, Sadūnaitė was convicted by the Soviet regime for copying and circulating “Lietuvos Katalikų Bažnyčios kronikos”, an underground Catholic newspaper. The nun, who was a nurse by profession, was sentenced to three years in a harsh penal colony, followed by another three years of exile.

The nun was born in Kaunas in 1938.

Having returned to Lithuania, Sadūnaitė was under scrutiny of the Soviet authorities as she continued to help publishing “Lietuvos Katalikų Bažnyčios kronikos” (Chronicle of the Catholic Church in Lithuania).

Sadūnaitė was one of the organisers of the unsanctioned rally on 23 August 1987 at the Adam Mickiewicz monument in Vilnius held to condemn the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact on its anniversary.