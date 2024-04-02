Dissident nun Sadūnaitė died aged 85

In 1975, Sadūnaitė was convicted by the Soviet regime for copying and circulating “Lietuvos Katalikų Bažnyčios kronikos”, an underground Catholic newspaper. The nun, who was a nurse by profession, was sentenced to three years in a harsh penal colony, followed by another three years of exile.
The nun was born in Kaunas in 1938.
Having returned to Lithuania, Sadūnaitė was under scrutiny of the Soviet authorities as she continued to help publishing “Lietuvos Katalikų Bažnyčios kronikos” (Chronicle of the Catholic Church in Lithuania).
Sadūnaitė was one of the organisers of the unsanctioned rally on 23 August 1987 at the Adam Mickiewicz monument in Vilnius held to condemn the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact on its anniversary.
In 2018, Sadūnaitė was awarded the Freedom Prize, which was established by the Seimas to honour people who have contributed to freedom, democracy and human rights.
The highest state officials extended condolences to Sadūnaitė’s family, comrades and all the people of Lithuania over the dissident’s death, highlighting her courage and strong belief in humanity as well as resolve to seek the freedom of Lithuania.
On 2 April at 2 p.m., a wake will start at Vilnius laidojimo paslaugų centras (Vilnius Funeral Service Centre). A Holy Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Vilnius Kalvarijos Church of Discovery of the Holy Cross.
The Congregation of the Servants of the Most Blessed Immaculate Virgin Mary, the convent Sadūnaitė was part of, asked everyone willing to honour Sadūnaitė’s memory to make a donation or help those in need, “which would be the greatest gift to Sister Nijolė, who had a sensitive heart for all the poor.”
The nun will be laid to rest at Verkiai cemetery in Vilnius.