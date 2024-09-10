Diplomatic ranks granted to FM’s former aides attract president’s attention

„This raises certain questions – why and how. I believe the minister will have answers,“ said Skaisgirytė.

The president’s adviser stated that even if diplomatic ranks were granted objectively after a competition, newly appointed diplomats still normally spend at least three years working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before assuming positions at an embassy or a consulate abroad.

„As a rule, their first posting is not to such important countries like the USA. In this case, this circumstance seems to be completely overlooked,“ said the president’s adviser.