Diplomatic ranks granted to FM’s former aides attract president’s attention

„This raises certain questions – why and how. I believe the minister will have answers,“ said Skaisgirytė.
The president’s adviser stated that even if diplomatic ranks were granted objectively after a competition, newly appointed diplomats still normally spend at least three years working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before assuming positions at an embassy or a consulate abroad.
„As a rule, their first posting is not to such important countries like the USA. In this case, this circumstance seems to be completely overlooked,“ said the president’s adviser.
News website delfi.lt previously reported that former secretary and adviser to Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis would become attachés. The Foreign Ministry explained that they received the lowest diplomatic rank of an attaché after winning competitions.
It transpired later that the foreign minister’s former secretary would work at Lithuania’s diplomatic mission in the United States.
Political groups of the opposition intend to meet with Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), demanding for answers.