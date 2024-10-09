Diaspora-Friendly Employer initiative launched to encourage Lithuanians living abroad to return

All companies in the country are invited to join the initiative., which is being implemented by the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Security and Labour, the Employment Service, Global Lithuanian Leaders and the Lithuanian World Community, diaspora representatives and businesses.

„Our goal is to build as many bridges as possible for Lithuanians living abroad. We want to create the best conditions for them to return to Lithuania, and a wide range of career opportunities and annually increasing salaries are one of the incentives to do so. This initiative has been actively taken up by Lithuanian companies and start-ups. Equally important is the fact that this initiative contributes to improving the overall culture of international recruitment in our country,“ said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.