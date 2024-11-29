DHL plane wreckage removed from crash site

A crane has loaded the wreckage onto Grinda trucks, with a large police force deployed to the scene.

"Storage will be free of charge, it will not cost anything extra," the Police Department’s spokesman Ramūnas Matonis told ELTA on Friday. The location of the hangar has not been disclosed for security reasons.

On early Monday, 25 November, a Swiftair Boeing 737 with a crew of four was flying cargo for DHL from Leipzig, Germany, but crashed while landing in Vilnius.

One of the two pilots, a 48-year-old citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. Three other crew members, citizens of Spain, Germany and Lithuania, were injured. The Spaniard sustained critical injuries.